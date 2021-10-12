News

Ava Phillippe, when your boyfriend looks like your father (Ryan Philippe)

The (unaware?) Choice of choose a man like your father. To listen to Freud, he would have fallen for it too Ava, first daughter of Ryan and Reese Witherspoon. Nineteen years old, copy of the actress, aspiring model, over 700 thousand followers on Instagram, Ava shared the first photo on the Net alongside her boyfriend: Owen Mahoney, his peer. The two are at a Hollywood party and have “received” the first like from the actress mother, who seems to be giving her blessing.

But fans and followers have noticed another detail: Owen would remember Dad Ryan. And to look at the photos of the actor a few years ago, at the time of Cruel Intentions, the similarity is there: from the cut of the eyes, to the smile. Ava Elizabeth (the middle name is in honor of her grandmother), however, disagrees. Reese’s daughter ignored all but one comment: “No.he doesn’t look like your father. ” Point.

It was Reese who filed for divorce in 2006 because of his betrayalsthe. The two then were able to rebuild a civil relationship, for the sake of the children (the youngest is Deacon).

