Ava White, 12, stabbed to death in a fight in the center of Liverpool: 4 teenagers arrested

Ava White, 12, died this morning after a night in the hospital. The student was the victim of an alleged stabbing in Liverpool city center last night. Four teenagers were arrested on murder charges.

The young woman would have been involved in a fight from which she would have come out with “catastrophic injuries”. Four boys were arrested – one 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, all from Toxteth. The cause of Ava White’s death has yet to be determined, but police previously admitted they were called in for a report of a stabbing.

MORE INFORMATION

Assistant Chief of Police Jon Roy said, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, who are supported by specialist family liaison officers. Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever face that knock on police officers’ door to say their baby is dead. We believe Ava and her friends were involved in a verbal discussion which culminated in an assault. ‘

“The center of Liverpool was very crowded at the time of the accident after the lights on the Christmas tree in Church Street were turned on – continued Jon Roy – we would appeal to anyone present in Church Street”.