available in Italy the silent model with Noctua fans – Nerd4.life

There ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition it should appear soon in Italian stores, but we assume that it will be sold with a dropper and well above the recommended price of 899 euros. This despite an aesthetic destined not to please everyone. But admirers of the Noctua design, which also involves low temperatures and extremely low noise, are certainly not lacking.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition is not for everyone, from the color scheme to the thickness

The ASUS Special Edition is not only distinguished by the Noctua color scheme or the high quality of the fans. Another factor that immediately catches the eye is the thickness of almost 9 centimeters which is equivalent to 4.3 slots occupied on the motherboard and is functional, like the fans, to guarantee minimum temperatures while keeping the noise at the minimum possible levels. We are talking about a 10 decibel lower sound pressure level compared to the ASUS RTX 3070 TUF Gaming, for a noise that in practical terms is quieter than the basic model of 5.7 decibels with the fans at standard speed, guaranteeing 4 degrees centigrade with a noise level of 12.6 decibels.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition drops to imperceptible noise levels

Such a value means that the ASUS card, keeping the fans at cruising speed, is almost inaudible, even when the ear is close to a palm from the two 120 mm NF-A12x25 fans. All seasoned with zero decibel mode under 50 degrees, dual BIOS and the contribution of Noctua’s experience also in the design of the entire dissipation, the same that we also find in the OC Edition model, not yet formalized for Italy. Below are the specifications of the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition specs