Available preliminary draft of the Expropriation Law for reasons of public utility or social interest (+PDF) › Cuba › Granma

After its publication on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (mfp), the Cuban population can now consult the draft proposal for the Expropriation Law for reasons of public utility or social interest.

The e-mail address consulta.patrimonio@mfp.gob.cu was enabled to promote the preparation and approval of this legislation, based on the criteria not only of experts and deputies, but also of citizens in the exercise of their rights to participate.

The proposal regulates the expropriation for reasons of public utility or social interest as a means of action of the State for the satisfaction of general interests, as a form of acquisition of goods and rights for the state patrimony.

It also designates the competent subjects to make the declaration of public utility or social interest, as well as the bases and the procedure to determine them.

It supports the rules established in Law 118, On Foreign Investment, of March 29, 2014, on expropriation in this area, and strengthens the legal guarantees for foreign investors.

According to the mfp website, this legislative initiative strengthens –at an unprecedented level in Cuban law– the legal environment of procedural and patrimonial guarantees for those subject to forced expropriation.

In addition, it complies with the direct mandate provided in article 58, paragraphs two and three, of the Constitution, which authorizes the expropriation of assets, solely for reasons of public utility or social interest and with due compensation, and dictates that the law establishes the bases to determine its usefulness and necessity, the due guarantees, the procedure for expropriation and the form of compensation.