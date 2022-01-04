available the first three games of January 2022 surprise – Nerd4.life

Surprisingly, they are now available three new games for subscribers a Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and via the cloud. The titles in question are Olija, The Pedestrian and Gorogoa. In addition, now Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition is also available for Xbox Game Pass base subscribers and not just for Ultimate users.

UpdateMicrosoft also announced the other games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in January 2022.

Probably due to the Christmas holidays, Microsoft has not yet announced the complete list of new games arriving in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. January 2022 and therefore the three titles available from today are a bit of a small surprise.

Xbox Game Pass

Gorogoa (our review here) is a puzzle video game told through a hand drawn and illustrated story by Jason Roberts. The game features easy-to-understand yet profound gameplay, with panels full of illustrations that players must arrange and combine, leaving room for imagination to solve puzzles.

The Pedestrian is also a puzzle game, but in this one in 2.5D and starring a little man from road signs. The goal will be to complete paths formed by road signs, passing from one sign to another.

Olija is a game centered around the adventures of Faraday, a castaway trapped in the mysterious land of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, together with the other castaways he will try to escape from that hostile place to return to the motherland.

Finally, as mentioned at the beginning Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition is now available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, regardless of subscription type. In addition to the base game, this edition includes the Halo Reach Character Pack, 30-Day Multiplayer Boost, and the Hivebusters expansion.

We also remind you that in January 2022, seven games will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog.