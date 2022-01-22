available the free demo and a video making of – Nerd4.life

As promised, one is now available free demo from Dark Souls Nightfall, the amateur sequel to FromSoftware’s work. Not only that, the authors of the mod have published a video making of which reveals the background behind this ambitious project.

The demo, like the full mod, only works with the PC version of Dark Souls Remastered. You can download it at this address. It includes the first two game areas, multiple weapons, bosses and allows you to test first-hand the new gameplay mechanics created for this sequel. Additionally, Team Nightfall has stated that the feedback received will be used to further improve the complete mod.

In the video above, however, we can discover the background behind the development of Dark Souls Nightfall, how the idea was born and what challenges the modders had to face during the long process of realization.

Dark Souls: Nightfall is basically a Unofficial direct sequel to Dark Souls made by fans in the form of mod. The game continues from the Dark ending of FromSoftware’s work and will be set in a distorted dimension of Lordran. This is a very ambitious project, as it will see the introduction of new bosses, enemies, areas, characters and even combat dynamics. This is a project that some of the most influential modders of the Dark Souls community are working on and that over the months has aroused the interest of many players.

Dark Souls: Nightfall was previously scheduled for yesterday, January 21, but the authors have been forced to postpone the game again to a yet-to-be-defined date to complete the finishing work.