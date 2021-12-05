available the new chapter of the saga- Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

After a big event on the night of December 4th to 5th, gamers all over the world woke up with a nasty surprise: offline servers and login problems. From 4 pm the inefficiencies are decreasing

The event took place between 4 and 5 December The End that closed chapter 2 of Fortnite, the very famous cult video game for many gamers all over the world. From the early hours of Sunday on Downdetector.it there were reports of problems for those who wanted to access the video game, which increased until the early afternoon. Finally, however, at around 16 the stop seems to have been resolved. Just at the same time as the worldwide launch of chapter 3 of the saga.

Error 404 was displayed on the monitors of several gamers, for others it was just impossible to connect to play or continue their session even after making an update. There EpicGame production house has not given any news on the matter on its official channels and indeed, the servers were indicated as working 100%. In the afternoon, everything gradually returned to normal, as evidenced by the messages that appeared online from fans of the video game. On the Fortnite Facebook account, shortly after 9 am on Sunday 5 December, she had appeared an image with a map of an island and the words #fortniteflipped. The servers may have been updated to allow gamers to be able to play chapter 3 smoothly (at the same time increasing the wait for the news to be revealed).

On social media, throughout the first part of the day, there were hundreds of posts that talked about these problems, but also about the advances on season 1 of chapter 3, of which preview details have been revealed due to a leak. On Twitter the hashtag # fortnitechapter3 It was trending for hours and you could already see images of characters (confirmed The Rock and Spideman among the new faces), skins and stickers all gamers will be able to use. another hashtag has also become trendy #fortniteleak, with hundreds of tweets showing photos of accessories that will be found in the video game.

The lucky few who were graced by this down, as the Polygon site writes, even entering the video game only displayed a screen: your own character floating in the middle of the ocean, while a warning said that the server is unable to load the next scene. The same image that concluded the live broadcast of the End of chapter two.