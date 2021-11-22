available the song Suéltate by Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

Looking forward to seeing Sing 2 at the cinema you can already listen Suéltate, one of the songs from the soundtrack of the film sung by Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco.

Sing 2 will arrive in cinemas starting from 22 December and will be premiered in Turin.

The official soundtrack, which will be available in album version from December 17th and which has already started preorder, is made up of three completely unreleased songs: Your Song Saved My Life by U2, out of November 4th, Suéltate And Tippy Toes, by Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU.

Listen the song

The original soundtrack of Sing 2in addition, it also includes a special mix Sing 2 of the disc Soy Yo by Bomba Estéro and a cover by Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Keke Palmer ft. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly, in addition to the other songs featured in the film, to which international artists such as Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John and Billie Eilish contributed.

About the movie

During the holiday season, the next chapter in the hit Illumination franchise arrives, as Buster Moon and his stellar cast of artists prepare to launch their most dazzling stage show ever … all in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore. City. There’s only one hitch: first they have to convince the loneliest rock star in the world, played by global music icon Bono, to join them. With more than 40 classic and contemporary hit songs, thrilling performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 is a thrilling reminder of the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal.

Sing 2 features all the characters audiences fell in love with in the first film (voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Garth Jennings), plus additional characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, actors Bobby Cannavale and Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The film is written and directed by acclaimed director Garth Jennings and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.