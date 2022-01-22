“Available to coach Jannik Sinner”, is he the secret weapon? – Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

The South Tyrolean champion involved in the Australian Open: “There will be another person that I don’t want to reveal in my team”, the American: “I told Piatti that if he wants I’ll be there”

It was the person concerned, Jannik Sinner, who put the flea in everyone’s ear, after the first of two successes at the Australian Open, that of Tuesday against Joao Sousa. «For the moment in my team there are Riccardo Piatti, Dalibor Sirola and Claudio Zimaglia, but there will be another person who I don’t want to reveal». Obviously the toto-name has been unleashed, and considering that Sinner is number 10 in the world, that his natural talent can lead him to rise again and that his earnings have multiplied there is no collaborator who is precluded. Working with a player like Sinner is tempting to everyone.

From John McEnroe to Maria Sharapova, up to Thomas Johansson and Carlos Moya: there have been many names associated with Sinner’s team. But really McEnroe, consulted during the in-depth study accompanying the Australian Open on Eurosport, opened to a possible partnership. “I’m available for a part-time job for to

help Jannik to become a great player, which I believe will happen, regardless of whether I coach him or not – McEnroe’s words -. I told Riccardo Piatti that if he sometimes wants my help for this splendid Italian player, to improve him and help him grow, I would be very happy. I saw him train last year at the US Open, and he’s really like a sponge“. Obviously understood as a learning ability.

McEnroe’s appreciation of Sinner is nothing new. Already in recent months and years the 62-year-old American had said important words: «Sinner is the best talent I have seen in the last decade – he said on the eve of the Australian Open in 2020 -. It has the potential to win many Grand Slams. He will not have to break down because the pressure will increase along the way and the opponents will do everything to avoid defeat against a boy like him. Physically and technically he is already very gifted. A rare talent, in 2-3 years he will be in the Top 10 ». He had got us.

Meanwhile Sinner will try to earn the round of 16 in Melbourne: on Saturday at 7 am Italian time the match against the Japanese Taro Daniel

to reach Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round. McEnroe, from his home, one eye on the match will throw him away.