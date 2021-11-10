available ultra light smartphone with OLED screen – Nerd4.life

The smartphone HUAWEI nova 9, the new top of the range of the respective series, is available from today for 499 euros on Amazon and on the official website in a package that includes the HUAWEI Freebuds Pro earphones.

The features of the new HUAWEI flagship include the promise of 8% and 16% lower thickness and weight respectively in relation to similar models of the competition, with the only compromise of 4G. This includes 120Hz FHD + OLED screen with curved edges, Snapdragon 778G, 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, 66W SuperCharge fast charging, 4300mAh battery, 32MP 4K front camera with stabilization and a composite main photo compartment from 50 MP Ultra Vision front camera, 8 MP wide angle camera, macro camera and depth sensor with large sensor.

Among the innovations brought by the smartphone HUAWEI nova 9 there is also the update of the mobile services pre-installed such as the AppGallery store, the Petal Maps 2.0 navigator, the Petal Clip video editor and the Petal Search search engine. In addition, services related to finance, social media, entertainment, travel and health have been improved. The version available on the official store also includes a case and extended warranty.