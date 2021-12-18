Avalanche and Matic in the world that matters | VanEck launches two funds

VanEck is the most active fund manager, on a global scale, in the world of cryptocurrencies, with products already active not only on Bitcoin, but also on $ ETH, $ SOL, Polkadot and Ethereum.

The group has decided to further expand its offer of ETN – financial products easily accessible even to small investors – including Polygon Matic And Avalanche.

Great result for both cryptocurrencies

With this intermediary we can also use MetaTrader 4 – the platform most used by professionals to do trading and market analysis, together with TradingView, a tool that can be integrated with the Capital.com's WebTrader, which also offers artificial intelligence for portfolio analysis. With € 20 we can switch to a real account.

VanEck adds Polygon Matic and Avalanche to its products

The news, although not picked up by the main newspapers, is one that can mark the turning point of two protocols that are in any case already very popular and of great impact and capitalization. The group, which we remind our readers to be one of the most important in the world when it comes to fund management, has also chosen to add Avalanche And $ MATIC from Polygon, two cryptocurrencies that have always been interested in Cryptocurrency.it.

Cryptocurrencies that have earned very important sums since they were first mentioned on our site and which are now in the sights not only of VanEck, but also of the large group of investors, institutional and non-institutional, who operate through this intermediary.

Good news for the two cryptocurrencies, which are already among the strongest in recent months – and in prospect two of those we will hear about in the coming months. The volumes that will be able to move them are not clear ETN of the group, but it is still a strong signal, a kind of acceptance in the financial world that matters – which will, without any doubt, also herald other types of insertions in other funds in the future.

What are ETNs and how do they work?

ETN is an acronym that stands for Exchange Traded Notes, i.e. stocks that are traded on regulated exchanges and that replicate, in style ETF, a basket of securities. The investment is direct, which means that those who issue ETNs must physically purchase the asset they are replicating and they are passive replication, in the sense that the basket cannot be changed, not even according to pre-established rules. I’m the pure version of ETC, with these which however generally replicate raw materials.

The two stocks will be available with tickers VPOL And VAVA and we will only be able to keep you updated on their performance in terms of investments raised. For both protocols, also central to the world of decentralized finance, they also become relevant for the world of classical finance. You may not like it, but it is a vehicle for economic growth.