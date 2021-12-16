Avalanche (AVAX) surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba and enters the Top Ten of the best cryptocurrencies

Ethereum’s rival Avalanche has just gained access to a major stablecoin, marking a turning point for the cryptocurrency.



Tokens for the Avalanche (AVAX) are skyrocketing. In the last 24 hours, the rise has exceeded 25% and this has brought the cryptocurrency into the top 10 of the most precious coins, thus surpassing the two meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba.

Avalanche’s leap began when financial tech firm Circle claimed that USD Coin (USDC) is now available on the Avalanche network, giving the smart contract blockchain theaccess to an unprecedented amount of liquidity.

Avalanche is the 10th cryptocurrency by market value, with a capitalization of $ 25.14 billion today. USD Coin is even bigger, with a market cap of $ 41.7 billion, making it the seventh largest digital currency (and second largest stablecoin). L’integration of a stablecoin It will respectfully reduce transaction fees on the Avalanche network, which previously relied on Ethereum (ETH) transactions to settle fees. Ethereum transactions are notoriously expensive and slow, therefore the USD Coin alternative is a major upgrade.

What to expect from Avalanche now?

This ad is a turning point for Avalanche, but just another flagship for the USD Coin project. Avalanche is the seventh blockchain to integrate this coin as an alternative fee settlement mechanism, and the list of partners reads like a who’s-who of the smart contract blockchain market. USD Coin did not move on the news, as befits a stablecoin whose value is directly linked to the US dollar. However, the deal increased the market value of the company behind the USD Coin system.

USD Coin’s solid partner list sets the Circle blockchain manager above for a high-risk initial public offering (IPO) in the near future. The company signed an agreement with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition in July, with the aim of entering the US stock market with the new CRCL symbol in a short time. ARK Investment Cathie Wood’s management, a growing investor, advised on this deal, which outlined an initial business value of approximately $ 4.5 billion. We do not yet have a certain date for the closing of the Circle SPAC transaction.

USD Coin is Circle’s main corporate asset, so what’s good for the stablecoin should be good for its manager. Shares of Concord Acquisition turned a 1.7% price drop into a 2.3% gain on Avalanche partnership news.

As for the cryptocurrency Avalanche will most likely see its prices rise further and consequently gain other positions in the cryptocurrency ranking. The AVAX token certainly deserves all the attention of digital currency investors.

Avalanche Real Time Chart (AVAX)

Learn more about Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) was born in 2020 and fits well into that ongoing economic revolution called Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

AVAX is the reference token, which allows access to different types of functionality: from smart contracts to the tokenization of financial assets external to this blockchain. It allows, among other things, for example the tokenization of both intellectual property and financial assets. It is a very flexible project, which adapts to multiple uses.

Developers, through Avalanche, can create their own contracts, with an infinitely scalable platform, with execution times of less than a minute.

It can also be used for the development of DApps, decentralized apps widely used in DeFi.

The Avalanche protocol allows you to create assets within its blockchain. The ERC 20 technology, which we are used to knowing on the Ethereum blockchain, can run.

It also allows the creation of Fixed-Cap Assets, i.e. tokens that are interchangeable with a maximum number in circulation, and of Variable Cap Assets, whose maximum number in circulation can be modulated over time.

But also non-fungible NFT tokens increasingly in vogue in the world of art, hobby and videogames. It is very simple to use to create your own unique tokens.

Avalanche (AVAX) also allows you to create subnets, or sub-blockchains, public or private, which rely on the resources and basic rules of the project.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

