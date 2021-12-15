AVALANCHE of news for iPhone

Long last, iOS 15.2 was remainder available for download for all iPhone compatible, of course in stable version. Lots of news, that’s why it’s important to update as soon as possible.

iOS 15.2 available: why update iPhone

A full-bodied changelog, which also brings with it goodies such as the arrival of Apple Music Voice. However, this is not the only novelty, here they are all:

iOS 15.2 introduces the Apple Music Voice plan, a new type of subscription that allows you to access music via Siri. The update also includes the app privacy report, digital inheritance program, other new features and bug fixes for iPhone. Apple Music Voice Piano

The Apple Music Voice plan is a new type of subscription that gives you access to all Apple Music songs, playlists and stations via Siri. Ask Siri suggests songs based on your listening history and what you like or dislike. “Play Again” gives you access to a list of recently played music. Privacy

The app privacy report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more in the past seven days, as well as network activity of the apps. Apple ID

Digital inheritance allows you to name heir contacts to allow other people to access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death. Camera

The control for switching to the ultra-wide angle lens for taking macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. TV app

The Store panel allows you to browse, buy and rent movies in one place. CarPlay

Improved map with road details such as preset lanes, central reservation, bicycle lanes and pedestrian crossings in Apple Maps in supported cities. This version also includes the following improvements for iPhone:

With iCloud + subscription, “Hide My Email” is available in the Mail app to create unique and random email addresses. Where is it can locate iPhone for five hours when in low power mode. Stocks shows stock currency and year to date performance when viewing charts. Reminders and Notes now let you delete or rename tags. This version also includes iPhone bug fixes:

Siri could become unresponsive when VoiceOver was running and iPhone was locked.

Photos in ProRAW format could appear overexposed when viewed in third-party photo processing apps.

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not work from CarPlay when iPhone was locked.

CarPlay may not update the “Now Playing” information for some apps.

Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models.

Calendar events could be showing on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users.

In short, as you can see, there are a lot of news. Update yours as soon as possible iPhone to iOS 15.2 in stable version. The weight of the update is 767.5MB. If you have an iPad, you can also update to iPadOS 15.2.