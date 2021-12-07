Avalanche overtakes Shiba Inu, and now aims to override Dogecoin

Avalanche (AVAX) keeps running. The cryptocurrency AVAX after overtaking SHIBA in the cryptocurrency ranking, could now turn DOGE’s position upside down.

AVAX, the cryptocurrency token Avalanche, continues to surprise the world of digital coins with its aggressive performance. In detail, AVAX outperformed SHIB in terms of market capitalization. As a result, AVAX is now at number 11 on the ranking of the most valuable cryptocurrencies.

Avalanche’s overtaking against Shiba Inu, the meme coin that has outperformed the market for the past 18 months, is attracting the attention of investors and traders around the world.

Valued at around $ 13 in August, the AVAX token reached a price of $ 133 today (at the time of writing). In the last seven days, while the main cryptocurrencies have suffered selloff, AVAX has recorded in the last 7 days an increase of + 40.95% and an extraordinary growth rate of + 108.38% in the last 20 days. If this trend continues, there is a possibility that AVAX could gain other positions in the ranking of cryptocurrencies, perhaps even going to establish the position of Dogecoin (DOGE)

This is the graph of the last three months of AVAX

This bullish performance of the cryptocurrency is garnering support from the crypto communities, with some of them hoping that Avalanche is the next Shiba.

Some people believe that AVAX could rise even more so that DOGE’s position can soon be reversed as well. However, these things are just assumptions based on AVAX’s recent performance and may change at any time depending on market conditions.

At the time of writing, AVAX is trading above $ 133 with a one-year growth rate of over + 3,500%. Additionally, it has a huge market capitalization of nearly $ 30 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.5 billion.

Who is Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) is a comprehensive protocol for decentralized finance (DeFi), offering exchange of value, smart contract, token creation And NFT within intercommunicating blockchains.

A project born in 2020 and very promising and ambitious, which aims to offer all the features of the DeFi world in a single project and with a unique interface.

The expectations on this project are very high, especially in terms of integration with the world of finance. Trying to understand the more technical aspects and also the advanced functioning, we will try to understand if the project can have a good economic future or not.

Major aMore information on the project and documentation on Avax Avalanche are available on the White Paper

Conclusions

AVAX could be a really good protocol to invest in, with AVAX that could continue, at least according to forecasts, to gain ground and capitalization.

To date, Avalanche arises that a very serious candidate to become quadrangular within the ecosystem of cryptocurrencies and above all decentralized finance, with the token that, despite its young age, is already listed with important brokers. The premises are all there. Whether they will be confirmed by the facts or not will remain to be seen.

