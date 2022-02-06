Avalanche, Piercarlo Cesati of Domodossola dies overwhelmed in Canton Ticino

A ski mountaineer died in an avalanche this morning in Switzerland, in the canton of Valais. One of the three friends who were with him was injured, the other two were unharmed. His name was Piercarlo Cesati, he lived in Domodossola, and this morning he was in the Goms valley.

It was his companions who helped him first but the man was already dead when he was unearthed. One of the other members of the expedition was also seriously injured. In the same valley, Two cross-country skiers were injured near Oberwald two days ago, overwhelmed by an avalanche that broke off at 2100 meters and rolled downhill for almost a thousand meters.

Yesterday on much of Switzerland and the neighboring Tyrol there was a marked risk – 3 on a scale of 5 – for the triggering of avalanches due to snowfall and accumulations produced by the wind of recent days. In 24 hours, eight ski mountaineers died hit by avalanches in western Austria.