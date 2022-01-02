Avalanche Studios Group will announce the game of the author of DRIVECLUB in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Paul Rustchynsky’s new game, made in Liverpool’s new studio Avalanche Studios Group, Sara announced In the 2022. For those unfamiliar with him, we are talking about the ex-director of Evolution Studios, as well as the author of the racing game DRIVECLUB, one of the first exclusives for PS4 (much criticized at the time of release, but revalued over time).

His track record, however, is much broader, and he boasts participation in the development of MotorStorm, MotorStorm RC and Onrush. We don’t have a hard time believing that the game of 2022 will also have something to do with racing.

Rustchynsky: “In 2021 we, as Avalanche Studios Group, opened a new studio in Liverpool. It was really exciting, because it allowed me to achieve one of the professional goals I had set for myself.

In 2022, we will announce the game we worked on last year.“

Of course, Rustchynsky did not provide any details on the game in development, which will be presented in due course. However, it is unlikely that this is a new chapter of one of his old series. Incidentally: the rights of Motor Storm and DRIVECLUB are in the hands of Sony, the only one to be able to decide their fate.

Probably Rustchynsky is working on something new, although it must be said that Avalanche does not disdain to work on third party projects, such as the future Contraband for Xbox or Rage 2, made for Bethesda.