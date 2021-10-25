News

Avant-garde Africa: Nigeria launches E-naira, an anti-bitcoin digital currency

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Nigeria has its own digital currency: E-naira, a virtual currency produced by the central bank to promote economic inclusion and facilitate money transfers abroad, will be available from today. Nigerian head of state Muhammadu Buhari will showcase the new state cryptocurrency during a ceremony at the Abuja presidential palace. E-naira, according to what was announced by the head of state, will flank the classic currency and will be under the control of the national banking institution.

Several central banks are trying to launch virtual versions of national currencies to allow greater access to online payments and, as international analysts point out, to compete with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which elude state regulators.

Loading...
Advertisements

In what is currently the largest economy on the continent, this type of coins is in fact widely used: according to a ranking drawn up by Statista, a specialized German web portal, Nigeria is behind only the United States and Russia for the use of cryptocurrencies. As reported by the international media, this trend had worried the African country’s central bank, according to which the use of bitcoin and its virtual brothers is often destined for money laundering and terrorist financing.

With this initiative, the most populous country in Africa becomes a pioneer in the sector, beating neighboring Ghana, which for several months has embarked on a race to launch the E-cedi, the virtual version of the currency printed in Accra.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

810
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
659
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
640
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
566
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
532
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
430
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
417
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
351
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
324
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
293
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top