Avatar: 13 years later returns to the cinema, will we experience the emotion again?

Avatar It is the highest grossing film in history with a collection of $2,847 million dollars around the world.

The production was nominated for nine Oscar awardsincluding Best Film and Directorand took home awards for best photographyProduction Design and Visual Effects.

When is ‘Avatar’ released in theaters?

The first film of Avatar returns to theaters in Mexico on next thursday 22 September and can be seen through multiple movie theater chains throughout the country, where pre-sale tickets are already available.

For a limited time, it will be screened in a remastered version in 4K HDR and there will also be 3D features.

It should be noted that the film is also available in streaming, specifically through the Disney Plus platform.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water and sequels

The sequel to Avatar takes place primarily in the ocean, where protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) raise their children and live in a world at war.

But this will not be the only film that returns to the Pandora universe, as Cameron is preparing three other films. In fact, more than a year ago he claimed that he had 95 percent completed filming on Avatar 3, even though it’s not scheduled for release until 2024.

With this, the other sequels are expected to be Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which would be presented in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively. Each film will be independent and will close its plot but they will all be part of “an epic saga”, according to Jon Landau, producer of the films.

Avatar and the depression of 2009

As a curious fact, it has been 13 years since we saw avatar in the cinema, however, a large part of the audience that left the room, – back then -, experienced the world with different eyes.

Meanwhile, some of his ‘fans’ languish, slipping into depression and living tempted by suicide due to the impossibility of enjoying Pandora, the planet where the action takes place, in real life.

This was reflected by dozens of users in different Internet forums about the film, as is the case of ‘Avatar Forums’, where there is a section dedicated to the topic ‘Ways to cope with depression after understanding that Pandora’s dream is intangible’. The ‘topic’ exceeded 1,000 responses in December.

Webmaster Philippe Baghdassarian reflected on this melancholy on CNN:

“I, specifically, was not depressed. But I can understand why it happened to people. The film is beautiful and shows something that we don’t have on Earth. I think people saw that we could live in a completely different world and that caused him depression, ”he added.

Several users commented that the film feels totally haunted by the universe that Cameron describes. “Searching the internet for information on ‘Avatar’ is all I do lately. It’s hard to think that it’s just a movie and that living like the Na’vi is something that will never happen,” commented the netizen.

Cameron’s special effects masterpiece is highly realistic, and capturing the 3D performance and CGI effects essentially allows the viewer to enter the alien world of Pandora for the entire two and a half hour film run, which alone generates the separation anxiety that some people experience when leaving the movies.

“Virtual life is not real life and never will be, but this is the pinnacle of what we can build in a virtual performance so far,” said Dr. Stephan Quentzel, a psychiatrist and medical director of the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Music. Medicine. at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York. “The best of our technology has been taken to create this virtual world and real life will never be as utopian as it appears on screen. It makes real life seem more imperfect.”

