Avatar 2 Confirms Sigourney Weaver’s New Role As Na’vi Teenager

Empire Magazine has released another official photo and cover for Avatar: The Way of the Water, revealing Oscar-nominated Sigourney Weaver’s brand new role in James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel. Weaver has been confirmed to portray Kiri, a teenage Na’vi who is Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter.

The Alien star previously played Dr. Grace Augustine, the exobiologist who ran RDA’s Avatar program. Due to his character’s death in the 2012 film, Cameron enlisted the acclaimed veteran action star to take on the challenge of playing a teenage character.

“As an acting challenge, it’s big,” Cameron said. “We are going to have an actor in his sixties who will play a character [decades younger than] his actual biological age. Sig thought it was great fun.

He added: “Sigourney just got younger. She looked younger, she had more energy, and she never really left Kiri during our entire capture period. She had a glow on her face and a lightness in her walk and a fun spirit.

The sequel is directed and co-written by James Cameron. It features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver. Other cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin, alongside a roster of young actors.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: Way of the Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that follow them, the struggles they do to protect each other, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” the official synopsis reads.

Currently, Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022, after being pushed back several times. This is followed by three additional films, with Avatar 3 tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 scheduled for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.