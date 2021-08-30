Avatar 2: Disney Announces Composer | Cinema

Disney has today announced finally who will take care of the soundtrack ofand its sequels after work done on the first film by James Horner, who passed away in 2015.

It is about Simon Franglen, which is anything but foreign to the world of Pandora. The composer had in fact worked in Horner’s team for the first film (also collaborating in the creation of I See You) and has already lent his talents to the music of Pandora – The World of Avatar, the thematic area located within the Disney Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

They will return in the Avatar sequels Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald. They are added Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis And Michelle Yeoh.

The four Avatar sequels have been in the works since 2017, each having a budget of around $ 250 million. The release of Avatar 2 is set for December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 for December 20, 2023, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026 e Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

