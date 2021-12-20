Avatar 2, Empire releases the first exclusive image of the little Spider

It has been talked about for years and after the crisis that the pandemic has unleashed on cinema it seems an even more desirable mirage, the sequel to the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, Avatar 2 from James Cameron, after numerous postponements, it will come to December 2022.

A lot has changed since the movie came out in 2009. The disabled ex-marine, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who had taken the humanoid form of the Na’vi species, now lives with his new family on the bright planet Pandora, the world James Cameron had invented for Avatar.

The magazine Empire explains that in Avater 2 Jake and Neytiri (Zoe Saldanaora) have three Na’vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Great Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). In their clan, however, there is also a human child: Miles Socorro, aka Spider, played by Jack Champion. Spider was born in the military base of Pandora but, because he is too young to return to Earth, he is raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake and Neytiri. The mining operations of the RDA return to threaten Pandora and the Na’vi species to finish what had previously been started and Jake, Neytiri and their army will once again have to fight to protect their planet.

“Jake welcomed Spider, but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his home and killed his father,” producer Jon Landau told Empire.

In addition to the presence of Kate Winslet in the role of Ronal and the surprising return of Sigourney Weaver in the role of Dr. Grace Augustine, the new adventure of Avatar 2 promises deep ocean dives of Pandora and all the epic combat one would expect from a James Cameron movie. But there will also be some real family tragedies.