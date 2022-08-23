‘Avatar 2’: everything we know about the most anticipated movie

‘Avatar 2’ very soon it will hit the screens of all theaters and will surely conquer all our hearts again, here we tell you everything you need to know about the most anticipated film of 2022.

Stop everything because after more than a long decade comes ‘Avatar 2’, the second film of one of the most impressive stories in cinema. The tape promises to leave us square-eyed for its incredible visual effects.

What is ‘Avatar 2’ about?

It’s been 13 long years since the premiere of the first avatar movie which debuted as a great box office success in theaters, and this story delighted us not only because of the plot, but also because of the impressive visual effects that really made us feel that we lived on an idyllic planet.

“Jake Sully lives with his newly formed family on the planet Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish off what was started before, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect the planet from him,” reads the official Avatar 2 review.

So this year we will finally know what happened to Jake Y Neytiri, who are now parents of three children: Neteyam, Tuktirey Y Lo’akIn addition to the fact that this beautiful Na’vi family has a special member, it is Miles “Spider” Sorocco, an adopted human son whom they seek to protect from a new threat.

Cast of ‘Avatar 2’

This second installment will once again feature a large part of its urinal cast, such as Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam WorthingtonJake Sully, Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine) who share credits with Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi And of course, how can we forget the participation of Kate Winslet that will give life to Ronal. spectacular original film from the Oscar-winning director james cameronis based on a script that he co-wrote with Josh Friedman.