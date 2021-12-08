Avatar 2, finally details on the story and the rest of the saga

A year ago it had been Kate Winslet to tell about his diving experience during the shooting of the film, but the information on Avatar 2 however, they had been rather meager. And limited to the first two photos released by the manufacturer Jon Landau. Who today returns to talk about this and the other sequels of theAvatar from James Cameron, giving fans more details about the story we will see in theaters on December 16, 2022 and the rest of the saga.

In Avatar 2 in fact, the fight against the mining activities of the RDA of Jake Sully and Neytiri continues (Sam Worthington And Zoe Saldana) – now parents and still on Pandora – this time forced to escape the human threat by moving to “What is perceived as a safe harbor”, as the producer reveals in the latest issue of Total Film.

Specifically, the coral reef on the planet. But where the two are “Fish out of water” – far from the rainforest in which they lived – and are confronted with an entirely new environment and unexpected challenges. And where do they find the Metkayina, clan that we will get to know in the course of the film.

It had already been announced that some of the sequel will be included and recovered deleted scenes from the 2009 film, inspired by the Canadian director from the work of the scientist Suzanne Simard.

But Landau is keen to emphasize theimportance of the script at the base of everything. And how much of the time it took was spent writing the four sequels, with the intent of developing each one “With a great emotional resolution”, but always connected to “A broader epic saga”.

“I think the story of Avatar 2, and its strength, follow what Jim does [Cameron] he always does in all his films: he writes about the greatest universal themes of any genre – added the producer, speaking of Cameron’s general approach to the sequels to the franchise. – If you think about it, there really isn’t a more universal theme than the family. At the heart of each of our sequels is the ‘Sully family’. And the dynamics that parents go through to protect their family ”.