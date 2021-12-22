News

Avatar 2: first photo of Spider, adopted son of Jake and Neytiri

Finally, new photos begin to arrive for the awaited Avatar 2: therefore welcome the adopted son of Jake and Neytiri, Spider!

Things have happened in the thirteen years between the release of the first Avatar by James Cameron and its sequel, Avatar 2, and of course they also happened in fiction, with the protagonists Jake and Neytiri who have now formed a family of their own, with three children Na’vi and a human (adopted) son: Spider, of which the first photo has now been released .

Spider’s real name (who is played by Jack Champion) is Miles Socorro, and he was born on a military base in Pandora, never having seen Earth. He is therefore raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake and Neytiri.

According to producer Jon Landau, the relationship between her and her adopted son is conflicting, because

Jake took him to the family but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his home and killed his father. So there are these dynamics taking place.

The theme of the family will be absolutely at the center of the new film, according to the producer, following Cameron’s will in telling these themes.

The cast of Avatar 2 will include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. The new cast members are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and CJ Jones.

