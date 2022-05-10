‘Avatar 2’: Go Back and Explore Pandora with First Trailer for James Cameron’s Sequel – CINEMABLEND

The new installment of the saga, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña again as protagonists, hits theaters on December 16.





You can already see the first trailer from Avatar: The Water Sensethe sequel to Avatarwhich hits theaters on December 16. Directed by James Cameron and Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return to give life to the protagonists: jake sully Y Neytiri. The new installment of the franchise, which will be followed by many others, will hit theaters 13 years after the first film.

Avatar It is currently the highest grossing title in cinema history with more than two billion dollars grossed worldwide. The film was dethroned with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but the return of Avatar A few years ago it gave cinemas the push they needed to return to first place.

The trailer takes the viewer back to Pandorathe moon of the planet polyphemus belonging to the system Alpha Centauri A -the closest to the solar system of humans. In Pandora it was found, in the first installment, a valuable mineral for humans.

Avatar 2 one is set decade later from the events of the first film and follows Jake, Neytiri and their children. Jake is a human who, at the end Avatar, stayed to live in Pandora. Now, the couple has Na’vi children and a human son. The story follows this family, who will have to face different problems, fight battles and face tragedies.

In this sequel, Cameron focuses on the water and the inhabitants in it. In this way, we will meet characters like Tonowari Y ronal, played by Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet; respectively. Tonowari and Ronal are the leaders of the clan Metkayinalocated in the reefs of Pandora.

Sigourney Weaver also returns in Avatar 2 alongside Stephen Lang, who played the villain of the first installment. We will also see Joel David Moore again. Oona Chaplin and Edie Falco are other new signings of the film.

After Avatar 2, the plan is that Avatar 3 hit theaters on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 the December 18, 2026 Y Avatar 5 the December 22, 2028.

This trailer of Avatar: The Water Sense has been released exclusively in cinemas and has been screened before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, 20th Century Studios has made it public through the Internet. On these lines, do not miss the advance.

