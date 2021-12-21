Avatar 2: here is Spider, adopted son of Jake and Neytiri!

It is with the preview of 2022 that Empire finally manages to convince the producer of the Avatar saga, Jon Landau, to reveal something more about the expected sequel coming to theaters in a year. So here we discover the first official image of Miles Socorro, called Spider, played by Jack Champion.

Born in the military base on Pandora, but too young to return to Earth, he was raised in the bioluminescent jungle by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), becoming the adopted child of their family, also made up of children Na’vi Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

“Jake took him with him, but Neytiri always struggled not to see him as belonging to the people who destroyed his home and killed his father,” Jon Landau explains to Empire. “So there are complex dynamics at play. If you think about what James Cameron routinely does in his films… he writes universal themes that are greater than a specific film genre or a particular film. This time around, we’re building the most universal theme of all around Jake and Neytiri: family. Jake comes from the human world, Neytiri from the Na’vi world. So they are like a modern mixed couple, and children grow up who perhaps do not feel they belong to either world “.

You can see the Spider photo below:

They will return in the Avatar sequels Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald. They are added Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis And Michelle Yeoh.

The four Avatar sequels have been in the works since 2017, each having a budget of around $ 250 million. The release of Avatar 2 is set for December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 for December 20, 2023, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026 e Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

