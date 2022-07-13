Avatar 2 Image Shows More Gorgeous Underwater Action

A new picture of Avatar: The Way of the Water reveals the gorgeous underwater action of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel. The first film was released in 2009 and remains the highest grossing film of all time. Set more than a decade after the first Avatar film, The way of the water will feature the return of Jake Sully and Neytiri and introduce their four Na’vi children – Neteyam, Lo’ak, Tuktirey and Kiri. Plot details for the sequel are somewhat thin, though it’s expected to revolve around the Sully family as they protect each other from various dangers on Pandora.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return to direct the Avatar: The Way of the Water cast alongside Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald, reprising their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns in a surprisingly different role – Jake and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter, Kiri. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel. Since Disney confirmed Avatar 2it was clear that the sequel would focus on the oceans of Pandora.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Now, Empire Review revealed another look at Avatar 2 wonderful underwater action. The image shows a young Na’vi swimming through a school of alien fish with a slight smile on his face. Although the name of this young Na’vi is not specified, it seems to be one of the daughters of Jake and Neytiri, Kiri or Tuk. Look at the picture below:

From the film’s marketing so far, it’s clear that Avatar The suite has two advantages: water and family. The first one Avatar The film is famous for its groundbreaking visual effects, and Cameron continues to push the boundaries of the sequel. Cameron and his team developed new technology to capture underwater performances to film these immersive sequences like the image above, a feat never before achieved that required actors to hold their breath underwater for long periods of time. long periods.

In addition to stunning underwater action, the Avatar The sequel will also see an increased emphasis on family, with the trailer featuring just one line of spoken dialogue from Jake Sully proclaiming: “This family is our fortress.” Of course, the James Cameron-directed film is expected to feature stunning underwater visuals. Still, its family themes should give the sequel an emotional edge that some say the first film lacked. Avatar: The Way of the Water has to offer when the sequel hits theaters on December 16th.

Source: Empire Review

How Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Can Be Made (And Disney?)