Avatar 2, James Cameron filmed underwater despite producers’ doubts: “It wouldn’t have felt real”

The difficulty of shooting underwater for Avatar 2 was immense, but James Cameron forced himself into the production in search of extreme realism.

Director James Cameron revealed that he had to fight with producers for turn Avatar 2 underwater. His fear was that shooting with actors hanging from cables they wouldn’t seem real.

Avatar 2: The Incredible Underwater Set

“My production colleagues really lobbied us to shoot by passing dry to wet, hanging people by strings.”67-year-old James Cameron explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I told them ‘It won’t work. It won’t look real'”.

The director continues: “I even let them run a test where we shot from dry to wet, and then we shot in the water with a still rough level. And it didn’t even get close.”

Avatar 2: James Cameron and actress Edie Falco in the military compound

Cameron added that Kate Winslet was able to hold her breath for a full seven and a half minutes while filming her underwater scenes for Avatar 2. The 46-year-old actress, who is a newcomer to the world of Pandora, “He left everyone speechless when he held his breath for seven and a half minutes”.

Kate Winslet was not the only star to produce a record free diving. 72-year-old Sigourney Weaver, 72, was also able to do it for six and a half minutes. Weaver’s character Dr. Grace Augustine died in the first Avatar, but the actress will return in the sequel in a new top secret role.

Avatar 2, the producer: “That’s why it took so long to make it”

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will introduce a new branch of the Na’vi people, the Metkayina, a community of reef dwellers, and we will also see the amazing seaside resorts of Pandora that producer Jon Landau described as “Bora Bora on steroids”.

Much of the cast achieved diving certification in preparation for underwater shooting. Unfortunately, air bubbles and underwater technology hindered the performance acquisition process and the actors ended up training with professional divers so they could free dive and hold their breath for several minutes at a time.

Avatar 2 is expected in theaters on December 16, 2022, with the release of Avatar 3 to follow on December 20, 2024.