Avatar 2, James Cameron reveals the first advances

To make the scenes he had in mind, Cameron and his team had to debug a shooting system that he could intercept even the minimal movements of the actors while they were immersed in these tanks from beyond 3.5 million liters of water that simulated the currents and waves of the ocean: “My production colleagues wanted us to shoot everything with the technique “Dry for wet”, hanging people from cables“Revealed Cameron:”But I said it couldn’t work. It wouldn’t feel real“.

This meant that all of the main cast members had to undergo very long underwater shots, and that many of them had to get one diving license: Cameron revealed that Sigourney Weaver, the 72-year-old actress who will return to Avatar 2 in a still secret role after dying in the first film, she held her breath underwater for 6 and a half minutes, while Kate Winslet – one of the most prestigious new entries in the cast – surprised everyone by going free diving for 7 and a half minutes: “One of my favorite memories is when I arrived on set one day and saw Kate Winslet walking across the bottom of a reservoir”Said the film’s producer Jon Landau: “He was walking there, he sees me, greets me, reaches the wall and then turns to go back“.

I work for Avatar 2 started in 2017 and the film’s release was postponed several times due to construction complications: the story will be set 14 years after the original when the former human Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the beloved warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) of the Na’vi people have screwed up a family, and most of the plot will focus on their pre-teen children: “The sequels will primarily be a story about family and how far parents go to keep their family together and safe.“, Landau always explains:”Jim’s movies [Cameron] they are universal, and there is nothing more universal than the family“.