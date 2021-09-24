Avatar 2: Kate Winslet explains “Going to Pandora is like drinking a Kool-Aid”

Kate Winslet shared her experience with James Cameron on the set of Avatar 2 and, in her opinion, going to Pandora is like drinking a Kool-Aid.

In Avatar 2, Kate Winslet returns to collaborate with James Cameron after more than twenty years from the exploit of Titanic. On the occasion of her participation in Lorraine, the actress shared her feelings about the film in production and compared the arrival on Pandora to the experience of drinking a Kool-Aid, the popular American instant drink sold in different colors.

Acting always requires a great deal of imagination. Working with James Cameron in Avatar 2 probably triples the fantasy required of any performer. Kate Winslet described in this way the career path taken with the director on the occasion of the shooting of the sequel to Avatar: “The aspect that struck me most about Avatar is the one connected to our environment and to issues such as deforestation. After seeing the first film, I was thinking for a long time. Being back to work with James Cameron was extraordinary. landing on Pandora with him and the extraordinary creative team was like drinking a Kool-Aid. That’s exactly what happened to me. “.

Loading... Advertisements

In Avatar, James Cameron created a world designed from scratch. Involving Kate Winslet was simple enough, and the actress wasted no time in joining the making of the sequel. On the set of Avatar 2, Kate Winslet also broke the underwater freediving record previously held by Tom Cruise. For this reason, the actress said she was very proud.

Avatar 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on December 16, 2022. Avatar 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. Recently, Kate Winslet returned to star in an HBO production thanks to Mare of Easttown, available on HBO Max April 18.