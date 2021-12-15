Avatar 2: New photos posted from the set

With the long-awaited 2009 Avatar sequel hitting theaters in nearly a year, interest in the film is growing as Cameron vowed to satisfy and exceed the scope and wonder of the original film. Avatar 2 will see the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) e Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and will explore new regions of the planet Pandora.

With not one, but four sequel planned for Avatar, some have doubted Cameron’s ambition and ability to effectively create a sequel to one of the most successful films of all time. But the director wants to prove that his opponents are wrong. The first Avatar was praised for its technological achievements.

It almost single-handedly launched the 3D movie craze that dominated the first half of the 2010s, and the motion capture technology used in the film was unlike any that had been done before. Although motion capture had previously been used, Avatar took the technology to a whole new level by using it for much of its cast and entire segments of the film.

Cameron has promised that his Avatar sequels will continue to advance film technology, and now fans are taking a look at how this will be done. A new behind-the-scenes image from Avatar 2 has been posted online courtesy of EW and shows the crew filming with underwater performance capture technology.

The technology wasn’t originally built to work underwater, so Cameron and the Avatar 2 team had to upgrade and create the motion capture suits and cameras so they could accurately capture the performance of underwater performers. The film’s underwater sequences were shot in a 900,000-gallon tank that replicates the different currents and movements of the ocean.

Cameron said he considered shooting the film dry for wet, meaning the actors would be on strings with digitally added water afterward. But apparently it didn’t feel real enough for the film. The cast is certified for underwater experiences and is trained to hold their breath for minutes to film scenes.

According to Cameron, Sigourney Weaver was able to hold her breath for six and a half minutes while filming, and Kate Winslet managed to get up to seven and a half minutes. Producer Jon Landau was impressed with Winslet’s commitment, saying:

One day I passed by and saw Kate Winslet walk across the bottom of the tub. He is walking towards me and sees me at the window, greets me, reaches the end of the wall, turns and comes back

Now fans will have a new question to ask themselves: what exactly will be set under the waters of Pandora? A hunt? A particular ritual or event for the Na’Vi people? The answers will probably be given when the film is released.

Source: Screen Rant