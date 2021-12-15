Avatar 2, new pics from James Cameron’s sequel

On December 14, in fact, Entertainment Weekly released four images from the set, posting an exclusive interview with director James Cameron , which after years has returned to take over the ambitious project.

The theatrical release of Avatar 2, James Cameron’s new and eagerly awaited film, is lacking less and less sequel to the film that in 2009 revolutionized the use of new technologies applied to cinema.

Avatar 2, a colossal project

Avatar 2, a new photo from the film set

Cameron has been working on the film for nearly ten years now, pre-production of which began as early as 2012. 20th Century Fox, meanwhile bought by Disney, has invested 1 billion dollars for the construction not just one, but four films, transforming that of Avatar into a blockbuster saga.

Entertainment Weekly also revealed that the first two chapters of this sequel series will be dedicated to the aquatic world of the planet Pandora, a theme to which Cameron is very attached, as evidenced by some of his previous works such as The Abyss And Titanic. “I can combine my two great passions – said the American author – the exploration of the oceans and the cinema ”.

Obviously, there is great anticipation for the sequel to the second most viewed film in cinema history, with $ 2,790,439,092 grossed. A sensational result, which remained undefeated for years, at least until the arrival in the hall of Avengers: Endgame. Experts do not rule out that the second film can have its say in this sense, considering the curiosity of the fans and the budget spent to make the saga.

Cast members will be Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald who will reprise the roles of the original film, and Sigourney Weaver who returns instead in a different role. New cast members will include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel. As for the plot, Avatar 2 will tell the events 13 years after those of the first film.