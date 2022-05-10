Entertainment

Avatar 2 premieres trailer; this is the new film by James Cameron | VIDEO

James
It seems that now what has been cooking for more than 10 years will come true, the new film by james cameronAvatar 2“, will hit theaters 13 years after the premiere of the original film, and we finally have the first images of the tape with the revelation of its trailer.

Avatar: The Sense of Water“, will hit theaters on December 16, after the film of james cameron was delayed on more than one occasion. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will also return in this new installment.

