Avatar 2 premieres trailer; this is the new film by James Cameron | VIDEO

It seems that now what has been cooking for more than 10 years will come true, the new film by james cameron“Avatar 2“, will hit theaters 13 years after the premiere of the original film, and we finally have the first images of the tape with the revelation of its trailer.

“Avatar: The Sense of Water“, will hit theaters on December 16, after the film of james cameron was delayed on more than one occasion. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña will also return in this new installment.

The premiere of the first trailer of the sequel to Avatar He brought a lot of joy to his followers, because you can have a look at Pandora, the planet where the story takes place, in addition to the moon of the planet Polyphemus belonging to the Alpha Centauri A system.

Avatar 2 will focus on the story of Jake and Neytiri, as well as their children; set a decade after the original film Cameronthe story will follow the family that will have to deal with new problems on the planet after Jake decided to stay and live on it.

The film, which will develop its theme in the water and in the people who live in it, is joined by the cast of Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco and Kate Winslet; in addition to the returns of Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Joel David Moore.

The trailer It first came to light exclusively in theaters, showing before the screenings of the Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now, 20th Century Studios, has made it public on the internet through its social media.

Everything indicates that the premieres of this and future installments of Avatar They will finally see their projection in theaters after years and years of delays. The plan is that, after the premiere of Avatar 2the third installment hits theaters on December 20, 2024, the fourth on December 18, 2026, and the fifth and final on December 22, 2028.

Despite having been released 13 years ago, the film james cameron continues to hold the record for being the highest-grossing film in history. The premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” dethroned the film in 2019, but a revival of Avatar in theaters he put it back on top.

JAP