Avatar 2 presents a new preview two months after its premiere – La Cosa Cine

The wait finally comes to an end. Avatar 2 debuts in theaters in two months, and previews it with a new sneak peek of the highly anticipated sequel to the hugely successful james cameron of 2009, which was a technological and visual revolution for cinema:

“Set over a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that follow them, the lengths to which they go. protect each other, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” says the official synopsis.

the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement Y oonachaplin. they also come back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald Y Sigourney Weaver.

