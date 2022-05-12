‘Avatar 2’: Spider, the human son of Jake and Neytiri who will cause tensions between the leading couple – CINEMABLEND

‘The Sense of Water’, the sequel to the successful film by James Cameron, again with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña; hits theaters December 16.

The story of Jake Y Neytiri continues more than 10 years later in Avatar: The Water Sensethe sequel to Avatar. The film, again with James Cameron behind the cameras, is set a decade after the events that occurred in the first installment and, if you have already seen the first trailer, a character will have caught your attention.

In Pandorathe moon of the planet polyphemus belonging to the system Alpha Centauri A. there’s a human. We refer to the young man who appears with a mask and who hugs Jakea character who is again played by Sam Worthington. Neytirion the other hand, also recovers its original actress: Zoe Saldaña.

The name of this young human who lives in Pandora is Thousands Reliefnicknamed Spider. Jack Champion is in charge of getting into his skin, and the story of this character is one of the few details we have of the plot of Avatar 2.

according to account EmpireSpider was born in the military base of Pandora -the one that was installed in the first installment to extract the ore Unobtanium– but he was too small to return to Earth. Faced with the problem, Jake decided to stay with him and, in this way, Spider has been raised on Pandora by the protagonist and Neytiri.

Spider will be one of the elements of conflict between the couple. As producer Jon Landau explains:

Jake took him away, but Neytiri has always seen him as one of those people who destroyed their home and killed their father. So you got all these dynamics going

Family is one of the key themes in Avatar 2. Proof of this is the only phrase that is heard in the first advance. In it, Jake says: “I do know something. Wherever we are, this family is our strength”. And it seems that Spider will have a lot to do with it.

Additionally, the sequel will delve into other places on Pandora with the clan. Metkayinaa group that inhabits the Coral reefs. It is not confirmed, but it seems that it is the characters with greenish skin that appear in the trailer.

Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Stephen Lang round out the film’s main cast.

Avatar 2 It’s not the only sequel to hit theaters. If everything goes according to plan, Avatar 3 the premiere December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 the December 18, 2026 Y Avatar 5 the December 22, 2028.

