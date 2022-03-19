‘Avatar 2’ Star Zoe Saldana Warns Fans After Watching Part of James Cameron’s New Movie

Zoe Saldaña shared her verdict on Avatar 2 after James Cameron showed him the first 20 minutes. Thirteen years after the premiere of the first film, the actress returned to play Neytiri in the sequel, the first of four to be released in the coming years.

James Cameron’s first sequel was delayed several times, but it will ultimately be screened in December.

Now, Saldaña is telling future viewers of the film to “get ready” after watching the first 20 minutes. When talking to him journalist Kevin McCarthy while promoting The Adam Project From Netflix, Saldaña said that they showed her the images “just before the end of the year” in 2021, and assured that they made her cry.

“My voice breaks just talking about it, because I only got to watch 20 minutes of the second installment just before the year ended, last year,” he commented, adding, “And I was speechless, I was moved to the tears”.

Saldaña added: “One thing no one really knows about Jim [Cameron] is that Jim also cries a lot, so… this story is going to be compelling.”

Issuing a warning to fans, he continued, “‘Avatar 2’ is definitely a jump from ‘Avatar 1,’ so I think you guys really have to get ready to watch it, but it’s going to be an adventure you won’t forget.”

Saldaña also praised Cameron’s underwater technology, which he perfected over the years for the film.

Avatar 2 takes place 14 years after the original and will star original cast members: Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco and Cliff Curtis.

The film will be released on December 16, 2022 and new sequels will arrive every year until 2025.



