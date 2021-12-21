Avatar 2: The first official photo shows a human

Thanks to Empire, we can enjoy the first official photo of Avatar 2 which surprisingly does not show imaginary worlds or blue alien creatures, but a human child. This is Jake’s adopted son (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), it’s called Miles Socorro, aka Spider, and is played by Jack Champion.

Miles was born on a military base on Pandora and was too young to make the way back to Earth, so he was adopted by Jake and Neytiri, who now have other Na’vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

The producer of the film, Jon Landau, explained the family dynamic that we will find in the film:

“Jake took him with him but Neytiri always saw him as one of the people who destroyed his home and killed his father. So the family dynamics are based on this assumption. “

Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.