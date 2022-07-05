Avatar 2: the latest striking news!

In the franchise’s first film in 2009, the Na’vi opposed a certain Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). This colonel of the RDA (Resources Development Administration) dedicates a deep hatred to the inhabitants of the planet Pandora of which he becomes the number 1 enemy. And although he dies of two arrows planted in the heart by Neytiri (Zoe Zaldana), James Cameron had implied he would return. A first trailer forAvatar 2 had also shown a Na’vi dressed in a military outfit vaguely evoking that worn by Quaritch in the first film. A return now confirmed with this photo published in the British magazine and it is not the only one since Sigourney Weaver will also return, not by resurrecting in her case, but indeed through another character since Dr. Grace Augustine had died in Avatar. In this second part, the 62-year-old actress will be a Na’vi called Kiri, adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri. A challenge that the actress said she took up with great enthusiasm while the director confided: “For an actor, it’s a big challenge. An actress in her 60s is going to play a character who’s decades younger. Sig thought it would be a lot of fun.”

As for the rest of the cast, we find Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel, CCH Pounder (Mo’at) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet) But also announced the arrival of Kate Winslet who will be a clan leader and will play “a loyal and fearless leader” called Ronal. She thus reunites with James Cameron almost 25 years later. titanic!Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones will also be there.