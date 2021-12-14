Avatar 2: The new photos from the film show the making of some spectacular scenes

The new images of Avatar 2 reveal some details of the work done on the set of the anticipated sequel directed by James Cameron.

Avatar 2 will arrive in cinemas around the world on December 16, 2022 and new ones photo show James Cameron and the cast during the making of spectacular scenes made using tubs.

Many sequences will in fact be set under the surface of the water and required the development of new technologies and months of preparation to allow the actors to shoot in apnea.

Avatar 2: A photo from the filming of the sequel

James Cameron, interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, he has declared: “The process seems a little crazy. If Avatar hadn’t grossed so much money, we couldn’t have made this movie, because it’s crazy“.

Filming on Avatar 2 began in 2017 and the first new chapter in the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and warrior Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who have formed a family, will be told on the big screen.

Avatar 2: A photo from the sequel set

Producer Jon Landau stressed: “The sequels are a story about family and tell how far parents are willing to go to keep it together and safe. I always say that Jim’s films have universal themes and there is nothing more universal than family“.

Avatar 2: An image from the sequel

Avatars 2 and 3 will be set near the Ocean and will introduce a Na’vi clan called Metkayina. Pandora’s previously unseen locations are described as heavenly and “Bora Bora after taking steroids”.

The new sequels will in fact be a love letter from Cameron towards the ocean and the importance of preserving its balance.

Avatar 2: James Cameron on set

Technically, Cameron and his team had to find a way to capture every little movement and expression of the cast as they swam. Those sequences were then animated by the Weta Digital artists. The director feared that the result would not live up to expectations due to the cables and the technical aspects and the cast, even Sigourney Weaver who is 72, went through long months of preparation to be able to stay in apnea for several minutes. . Kate Winslet, for example, surprised everyone by holding on for 7 and a half minutes without having to breathe. Landau recalled: “One of my favorite memories is that we had this very large circular tub with a glass door. I arrived on set one day and saw Kate Winslet walking down the back towards me, she saw me and she just waved her hand to greet me, then came to the end of the wall, turning and walking back“.

Filming for Avatar 3 is already complete and Weta has begun postproduction of some scenes from the upcoming film in 2024. Cameron, reflecting on the changes that have taken place in the world of cinema, admitted: “The main question is: will we make any money? Big and expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We are in a new post-COVID, post-streaming world. Perhaps these box office numbers will never be replicated. Who knows?“.