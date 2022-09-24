“Avatar 2: the path of water″: streaming release date | The Way of Water | James Cameron | SKIP-INTRO

The expectation for the sequel to “Avatar” is getting bigger and bigger. This film directed by James Cameron was released in 2009 and still remains the highest grossing film in history with almost 2,900 million dollars collected at the box office. Not even tapes like “Avengers” or “Spider-man” have been able to surpass their success. At the end of September, the film was re-released remastered in theaters as a prelude to the arrival of “Avatar: The Way of Water”. In this note we tell you everything you need to know about this film.

This sequel called “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” shows what happened after Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) joined the Na’vi and managed to stop the exploitation of the resources of Pandora by the forces of Earth.

As you remember, he decides to join this community and start a family with his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), but this happiness will not last forever.

“Avatar 2″ is again directed by James Cameron, and is co-produced by Jon Landau and Cameron himself through his company, Lightstorm Entertainment.

Preview and release date

The plot of the film has not been fully revealed, however, it is known that it will be based on the aquatic world of Pandora, which is made up of oceans, lakes and sea creatures. Additionally, it will be set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

The production company 20th Century Studios confirmed along with the official trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” that the second part of the highest-grossing saga in history will be released in theaters on December 16.

“One thing I know, wherever we go, this family is our forte,” says lead character Jake Sully in the film.

Arrival at Disney Plus

The first film of “Avatar” is currently available on Disney Plus and it is known that the film “Avatar 2: The Path of Water”, like other Disney films, will be released first in theaters and weeks later it will be available in the streaming service.

What’s New in Avatar

There is no exact release date on Disney + yet, but it should not be in the first half of 2023.

Full cast:

This film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Other “Avatar” movies

It is known that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will not be the only film to return to the Pandora universe, as director James Cameron is preparing three other films. In fact, more than a year ago he claimed that he had completed the filming of “Avatar 3” by 95%, despite the fact that its premiere is not scheduled until 2024.

Following that two-year gap between each film and under the condition that the public responds positively, there are plans to make “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5”, which would be presented in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.

As revealed by Jon Landau, producer of the saga, each installment of “Avatar” will be independent and will close its plot, although “seen as a whole they will be part of an epic saga.”