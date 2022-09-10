Avatar 2, The Path of Water – Trailer, premiere and everything you need to know

James Cameron has finally released the new trailer for Avatar 2. The film officially bears the title of Avatar: The Way of Water and as such much of the action will take place underwater.

After more than ten years of development (remember that the first Avatar premiered in 2009), James Cameron is finally ready to introduce the world to the sequel to his smash hit.

As is known, James Cameron spent many years developing innovative technology that will allow him to portray the aquatic world of Pandora. The trailer of the movie wastes no time in showing off these developments.

The film has a premiere scheduled for December 15 of this same year And, if history is any guide, we can expect that like its predecessor, this one will break all kinds of records.

According to the official synopsis:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar 2: The Water Path tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that follows them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. .

Avatar 2, the path of water trailer 1 (May 9, 2022)

Let us remember that, in addition to Avatar 2 Y Avatar 3, James Cameron has two more sequels planned, in which he is also working alongside the first two. With four movies coming in 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028, fans of Avatar They will have a lot to look forward to in the next eight years.