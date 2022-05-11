‘Avatar 2’ trailer achieves more than 148 million views in just 24 hours of its release
The first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is receiving many visits and has apparently surpassed the trailers of recent Star Wars movies, published the portal latam.ign.com
The trailer managed to rack up 148.6 million views online in its first 24 hours, which according to Disney is more than trailers for recent Star Wars movies.
The trailer debuted exclusively in theaters over the weekend, followed by an online release early this past Monday, which seems to have generated a lot of interest in the upcoming film. In China alone, the trailer was viewed more than 23 million times.
To the contrary, that’s more than all of the recent Star Wars movies. The first advance of The Rise of Skywalker required 112.4 million views in its first 24 hours, with other Disney properties such as Black Widow reaching 116.8 million visits and Incredibles 2 increasing 113.1 million visits.
Directed by James Cameron Avatar 2 is the first of many planned sequels to Avatar. The first look at Avatar: The Way of Water will take the viewer back back to Pandora, the exotic planet of the first film.
Beginning with a shot of the planet’s familiar floating mountains, we are soon reintroduced to the Na’vi tribe, who have begun to travel on winged banshees and aquatic creatures.
It’s been over a decade since the first Avatar debuted in theaters, and the sequel picks up over a decade later. Jake and Neytiri now have three Na’vi children together: Neteyam, Tuktirey, and Lo’ak, as well as an adopted human son named Miles “Spider” Sorocco, who must protect themselves from a new threat.
Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.
James Cameron directed the film based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Josh Friedman. Avatar 2 will debut on December 16, 2022, followed by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 in December 2026 and Avatar 5 in December 2028.