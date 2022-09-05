Avatar 2: Vin Diesel in Na’vi after Fast and Furious? – Cinema news

After the Fast and Furious family, will Vin Diesel join the Na’vi tribe in the next parts of James Cameron’s Avatar? The actor gave an enigmatic answer to this subject.

Very busy at the moment with the filming of Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel had panicked social networks by posting a video of him with James Cameron 3 years ago. The two men were on the set of the Avatar sequels (parts 2 and 3 were shot one after the other).

Did the actor meet the famous filmmaker with the aim of playing a role in the sequels? This is the question posed by journalist Josh Horowitz on MTV.

Visibly embarrassed, Vin Diesel kicked into touch. “I’ve spent some time with James Cameron but haven’t filmed anything yet. I love the director and I love Avatar. I can safely say we’ll be working together”he said.

In his 2019 video, the actor cast doubt. Courtesy visit (very privileged) or real collaboration on Avatar? According to his last statements, it would seem that he will play a role in future sequels (4 and 5). Moreover, the 55-year-old artist has never hidden his boundless admiration for James Cameron.

Therefore, it is very likely that Vin Diesel came to shoot some small scenes that will eventually serve to introduce his character. Will we see it on Pandora from Avatar 2? Will he be a human or a Na’vi? Answer in theaters on December 14!

As for Fast and Furious 10, it will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2023. It will be directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier.