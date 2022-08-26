Avatar 2 | When is the second part of James Cameron’s film released in Chile and the rest of the world?

The film will focus on the Sully family and the various obstacles they face living on Pandora. Find out the details below.

Avatar: The Way of Waterthe sequel to the successful 2009 film directed by james cameron, will return to the screen this year with its long-awaited second part, which once again presents the original protagonists who plunge into an unexpected adventure.

To the delight of his followers, this sequel is not the only one underway since it was confirmed that Avatar 2 is only the beginning of a succession of deliveries that will culminate in 2028 with Avatar 5.

The sequel began filming in 2017, however due to the complexity of the film involving motion capture and live action scenesit was only in September 2020 that filming finished and the retouching stage began.

In the new installment, fans will be able to see what happened to the captivating story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), following the events of the first film in which Jake permanently transferred into his avatar after Ney’ tiri saves him.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Jake Sully and Neytiri have started a family and are doing their best to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.”

When is Avatar 2 released in theaters?

The film will hit international theaters on December 16. Check out the trailer below.