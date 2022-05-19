Avatar 2: Who’s who, all the details of new actors and characters, video

Time passes quickly and the premiere of the second part of James Cameron’s blockbuster movie “Avatar” is near. That is why here at El Popular we reveal to you who would be the new actors that would integrate “Avatar: The Water Nation” and the subsequent films in the saga. In addition, we will tell you which characters they will bring to life.

Who is who the movie “Avatar: the path of water”?

Not only would the setting be changed to the water, but also the family nucleus of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who apparently would have 4 children, three young Na’vi, a boy, a girl and a girl, as well as a young human, who wears an air filter to survive in the atmosphere of Pandora. In addition, the presence of new villains, although the presence of the character of the Colonel Miles (Stephen Lang), whom we saw die in the first installment of Avatar, but that could return as memories. Here is a list of the revealed cast.

Sam Worthington -Jake Sully

-Jake Sully Zoe Saldana – Neytiri Omaticaya

– Neytiri Omaticaya CCH Pounder – Moat

– Moat Cliff Curtis – Tonowari

– Tonowari Jamie Flatters – Neteyam

Brittany Dalton – Lo’ak

– Lo’ak Trinity Bliss -Tuktirey

-Tuktirey Bailey Bass -Tsireya

-Tsireya Philip Geljo – Aonung

– Aonung Duane Evans Jr.. – Rotxo

Avatar: where to watch the first full movie online for free?

If you have the Disney Plus application you can enjoy it very easily from your Smart TV or mobile phone. To do this you must first have the platform streaming to just go directly to the search engine and place the name of the film and you will only have to click on “see”.

If you don’t have the platform Disney Plus on your devices or you do not have an account to be able to enter, do not worry that you will also be able to see it online through different web pages just by placing the name of the movie and, in this way, the different options will appear to be able to see Avatar.