‘Avatar’ (2009) returns to theaters in 3D before the premiere of ‘Avatar: the Path of Water’ | Cinema | Entertainment

With a new poster and trailer, director James Cameron (Titanic, The Terminator) announces the return of his tape Avatar, originally released in December 2009, to the big screen and this time in 3D format. This strategy is part of the promotion of the sequel to the fantastic saga, Avatar: The Way of Water, It will hit theaters around the world in December.

Written and directed by Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver and it was Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Academy Awards.for best photography, production design and visual effects.

The re-release of the film can be enjoyed in Ecuador Starting Thursday, September 22.

Having raised more than $2 billion in box office since its release in 2009its return to theaters is expected to immortalize it as the most successful film in theaters in history.

Avatar takes the audience to the amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic adventure, fighting for saving both the people she learns to love and the place she now calls home.

Its director takes audiences into a spectacular world beyond imagination, where reluctant hero Jake Sully (Worthington) embarks on a journey of redemption and discovery. as he leads a valiant battle to save a civilization.