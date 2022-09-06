‘Avatar’ and ‘Spider-Man’ return to theaters

Three thousand years waiting for you, journey to paradise either Do not worry dear are some of the most anticipated film releases for this month of September, which is already heading into its second week, but although there are going to be a few weeks full of releases for the big screen, there are two that are called to outshine the rest, even when Almost everyone has already seen them: Avatar Y Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Perhaps there are those who find it a bit crappy, but in the absence of the usual potential blockbusters that have been lavished in theaters in recent years, read Hollywood blockbusters for uncritical audiences, 20th Century Fox on the one hand and Disney on the other, have He saw fit – for his interests, of course – to re-release two of his greatest hits, although one is much more recent than the other.

In any case, if you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home when it went through theaters at the end of next year, or did the same thing happen to you with Avatar more than a decade ago, you once again have the opportunity to see both blockbusters in all their visual and sound splendor. But don’t stay alone with that, there is much more on the Spanish billboard, of which we only collect a little, but of everything… and without spoilers!

Movie premieres on September 2

We start by going backwards, and we are a little late for our appointment, with at least a couple of releases to rescue from the first week of September, of which Three thousand years waiting for you It is without a doubt the most outstanding…. although he is not doing well at the box office. We talk about the latest from George Miller (Mad Max, The Eastwick Witches), a fantasy drama with romantic overtones starring Tilda Swinton (Constantine, Suspiria) and Idris Elba (the dark tower, the suicide squad).

The most otaku and nostalgic also have the opportunity to see Goky himself and company on the big screen with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest feature film of the characters created by Akira Toriyama, who also wrote the script for this work produced by Toei Animation and distributed by 20th Century Studios. Wow, you’re liking it.

Movie premieres on September 9

For this Friday, one of the most striking premieres of the month is expected, according to who stars it: nothing more and nothing less than two Hollywood dinosaurs with more pull such as George Clooney (Ocean’s, open until dawn) and Julia Roberts (beautiful woman, Notting Hill), whom British director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia: Over and Over) has reunited to shape his new romantic comedy, journey to paradise.

A premiere for the whole family is The school of magical animals, a sort of German rehash of Harry Potter, based on the novel of the same name, in which the main ingredient is magic, yes, but through the little animals that populate the story. The film is from 2021, although it is now being released in Spain… and it already has a sequel.

We went out of the ordinary to make a little room for the buco, a drama based on real events, but above all on real landscapes such as those of the flourishing north of Italy, on the plateau of Calabria, where in the early sixties of the last century some cavers discovered one of the deepest caves in the world , the Bifurto Abyss. Take a sandwich of aged loin with goat cheese to the cinema to immerse yourself in the experience.

Movie premieres on September 16

Already in the third week of September we will find ourselves on the billboard with the premiere of The invitationa film halfway between suspense and terror that has already passed through theaters in the United States with more pain than glory, whose main attraction is seeing Nathalie Emmanuel again (Game of Thrones). Without finishing the trailer, you’re going to know how it ends, but…

And the other side of the coin: father lifea Spanish comedy about the person responsible for the terrible elite corps whose main hook, which is not attractive, is that of having the presence of Karra Elejalde (surnames); although if it is attractive, Megan Montaner is also around there (30 coins)…; and then there is the protagonist of the story, Enric Auquer (who kills with iron).

Movie premieres on September 23

Directed by Olivia Wilde (House, Tron: Legacy) and starring Florence Pugh (black widow, Tron: Legacy) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk, Dunkirk), Do not worry dear It opens in theaters on September 23, preceded by controversy in very different ways, although everything points to the desperation of its director to promote a film that smells rotten. It will be necessary to see it to judge… or not.

More interesting at all levels is expected crimes of the futurethe new from repulsion master David Cronenberg (The fly, Crash), which continues in its thirteen. For this new misadventure he has surrounded himself with performers such as Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the rings, Green Book), Lea Seydoux (007, Damn bastards) or Kristen Stewart (Twilight, Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter). Be careful if you are sensitive, even the trailer (in English) is a bit scary.

From the director of titles like Group 7, the minimal island either Plague hits theaters this month Model 77a prison drama whose setting takes us to the Barcelona of the late seventies with a cast full of familiar faces: from the protagonist of the story, to Miguel Herrán (The Money Heist, Elite), even those around him, for example Javier Gutiérrez (champions, Red Eagle) or Fernando Tejero (soccer days, the one that is coming).

Indeed, on Friday, September 23, it will be re-released in Spanish cinemas Spider-Man: No Way Home… but not the version that you have already seen, but an extended version that we will see what it includes, because we are talking about a whopping 11 more minutes of footage. What if it was already beating as it came in its day… But that’s my opinion; What do I know about superhero fanservice tricks, when in the United States it is already in theaters and again at number one, hitting it like only the wall-crawler can do.

Movie premieres on September 30

Already in the last week of the month we will be able to see premieres like this one, one of those movies that will make you smile… or rather not. With a cast led by Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown) where other more or less well-known faces from the small and big screen abound, such as Jessie T. Usher (TheBoys), Kyle Gallner (scream) or Rob Morgan (stranger things), Smile It is a psychological terror a priori, but from the bad guy. I hope it confirms the forecasts and it’s amazing.

Also in the genre of thrillersuspense or intrigue, both mount because each one has its nuances, in this police case, although they all revolve around similar concepts, we have the Spanish Objectsstarring the increasingly well-known inside and outside our borders Álvaro Morte (The Money Heist, the wheel of time). A story of losses, searches and encounters that at first glance does not look bad.

And lest it be said that we forgot about the little ones in the house, the most drinkable premiere of the month, again at first glance, is the Russian production the dolphin boy, an animated feature film that, at least from the trailer, looks shabby in the visual section. The rest will have to be seen, because it sounds like a rehash of a rehash, but it is not that surprises usually occur in children’s cinema.

We end the monthly selection of movie premieres with a classic of the seventh art, even though it is not that old. However, it could well be considered Avatar as the culmination of James Cameron’s work (titanica, terminator), which is saying a lot. Nine Oscar Awards, special effects at another level for the time (2009), the highest grossing film in history until it was released Avengers: Endgameand even so it can boast of continuing to be so as an original and independent story of franchises… And its sequel is getting closer, so the milestone returns to theaters, to the delight of those who could not see it at the time.