Avatar, Arcane, and all the announcements from Netflix’s Geeked Week today

All week, Netflix has been making a flurry of announcements, and on Thursday, fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for. During its Thursday showcase for Geeked Week, Netflix shared trailers for several highly anticipated shows and movies, including Avatar The Last AirbenderSweet Home 2, and Ultraman: Rising, We learned more about Umbrella Academy Season 4 and of difference Season 2, both coming in 2024.

In case you missed the Geeked Week showcase, here are all the biggest announcements:

mysterious season 2

Three years after the first season, the incredible animated series continues to captivate audiences of difference Will return in November 2024. The first season followed sisters Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vee (Hailee Steinfeld) as they found themselves on opposite sides of a war between the town of Piltover and the oppressed residents of the undercity Zaun.

umbrella academy season 4

in a feature for Umbrella AcademyCast member Amy Raver-Lampman says the fourth and final season is “really, really full of classic Umbrella Academy The family banter and intrigue you’ve been waiting for” and “introduces incredible new characters and villains that are extremely exciting.” It will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Squid Game: Challenge

squid game Producer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk tells us about some aspects of the reality competition series his show is based on. Squid Game: Challenge Will premiere on November 22, 2023 and will air new episodes weekly.

sweet home season 2

If we talk about K-dramas, Home Sweet Home Returns for its second season on December 1, 2023.

my daemon

,my daemon “is a brand-new anime born from a collaboration between author Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi) and an enthusiastic animation studio from Thailand,” Netflix explains. “In Earth’s near future, a kind-hearted boy named Kento and a daemon child named Anna set out on a grand adventure together in hopes of saving Kento’s mother.”

Ultraman: Rising

Netflix says, “When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to Japan to take up the mantle of Earth-protecting superhero Ultraman, he soon finds more than he expected as he is forced to father the offspring of his greatest enemy.” We are forced to do so.” The film is directed by Shannon Tindall and John Eshima, who worked together kubo and two strings,

leo

upcoming animated feature leo It stars Adam Sandler as the Lizard and Bill Burr as the Turtle. You can watch it starting on November 21, but in the meantime, Netflix shared this hilarious clip of Leo trying to escape and failing.

orion and dark

After leaving me stunned and unspeakable I’m thinking about ending things In 2020, Charlie Kaufman is now helping to adapt a beloved children’s book called… orion and dark, This is a new animated movie from DreamWorks, and it looks really good!

Avatar The Last Airbender

At last, Netflix has given us our first look at its live-action Avatar The Last Airbender series. You may remember that the creators of the animated series were once attached to the project before leaving over creative differences, but maybe it’ll still be in the works.

We’ll be back with more news from Geeked Week in the coming days.