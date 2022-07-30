‘Avatar’, ‘Avengers’ and the highest grossing movies in history
However, many still prefer to fill movie theaters when a feature film puts them on the lookout. That is what the millionaire profits that the production companies have made with the premiere of films show.
What are the highest grossing movies in history?
Cut to July 2022, the portal ‘Box Office Mojo’, specialized in calculating box office receipts, has fantasy, superhero, drama and action movies in its ‘top’ 10.
10. ‘Fast and Furious 7’
The action, speed and car film starred Paul Walker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Vin Diesel and other Hollywood stars. It managed to gross more than 1,500 million dollars in its 2015 premiere. It was the film that came to light after the tragic death of Walker, its main actor.
9. ‘Avengers’
Released in 2012, heThe Marvel saga once again brought together legendary superheroes, who were played by Robert Downey, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mar Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, among others. It also grossed more than $1.5 billion.
8. ‘The Lion King’
The story of ‘Simba’, the lion who was orphaned after the death of his father, was seen by thousands of people when the first version came out in 1994. By 2019, a new edition was made that made 1.6 billion dollars in profits.
7. ‘Jurassic World’
The science fiction film centered on the discovery of dinosaurs had an installment in 2015, which received positive reviews from the audience. For example, on the portal ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ it obtained more than 70% approval. It left more than 1,600 million dollars of earnings.
6. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
It was an evolution of the superhero ‘Spiderman’ and brought back – albeit for a few minutes – the actors who had brought him to life in past sagas. Thus, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfiel were seen. This version released in 2021 reached 1,900 million dollars at the box office.
5. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Under the argument of destroying the evil ‘Thanos’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘Thor’, ‘Spider-Man’ and more fight in this other installment of the Marvel saga that hit theaters in 2018. The superhero film surpassed two billion in earnings around the world.
4. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Viewers followed a battle in the ‘Galaxy’. Drama and science fiction took over the seventh installment of ‘Star Wars’ that could be seen on screens in 2015, after 30 years of having presented the sixth chapter. More than two billion dollars raised.
3. ‘Titanic’
The love between ‘Jack’ and ‘Rose’ captivated many people; however, the story had a tragic end with the sinking of the Titanic ship. James Cameron, director of the film released in 1997, was inspired by the catastrophe that occurred in 1912, with which he achieved 2,200 million dollars at the box office.
2. ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Marvel Studios leaves, until July 2022, three films in the ‘top’ 10 of the highest grossing. With his ‘Avengers’ against the villain ‘Thanos’ he collected about 2,800 million dollars in 2019. It is, for now, the last installment of the saga; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ is expected in 2025.
1. ‘Avatar’
Canadian director James Cameron with this broke audience records in theaters. That time he wanted to transport us to a planet where blue beings live and fight for their survival. ‘Avatar’, released in 2009, is the film with the highest earnings: it exceeded 2,800 million dollars.
