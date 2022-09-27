Avatar by James Cameron re-releases in 3D theaters at Cinemark Paraguay | Webzine DX

Facebook

Waiting for the premiere of Avatar The Way of Waterthe 3D theaters of Cinemark in Paseo la Galeria carry out the re-release of the first film by Avatar.

The multi-award winning film Avatar directed by James Cameron, stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington.

Year 2154. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), an ex-marine condemned to live in a wheelchair, remains, despite this, a true warrior. Precisely for this reason he has been appointed to go to Pandora, where some companies are extracting a strange mineral that could solve the Earth’s energy crisis. To counteract the toxicity of Pandora’s atmosphere, the Avatar program has been created, whereby humans keep their consciousness attached to an avatar: a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air. Those bodies have been created with human DNA, mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Turned into an avatar, Jake can walk again. His mission is to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become the biggest obstacle to extracting the ore. But when Neytiri, a beautiful Na’vi (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, everything changes: Jake, after passing certain tests, is admitted into his clan. Meanwhile, the men await the results of Jake’s mission.

To enjoy James Cameron’s visual science fiction experience, we recommend viewing it on 3D rooms of Cinemark Paraguay from Paseo la Galeria (Avda Santa Teresa).